Civic (CVC) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $332.36 million and approximately $57.84 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00070548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00717536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.07915886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049390 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

