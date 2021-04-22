Civitas Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Civitas has a market cap of $138,764.28 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001393 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,043,280 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

