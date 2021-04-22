Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY21 guidance at $0.73-0.79 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.73-0.79 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVT stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

