Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.
In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 134,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.