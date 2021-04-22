Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 134,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.