CleanSpark (CLSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) recently:

4/20/2021 – CleanSpark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – CleanSpark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – CleanSpark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – CleanSpark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – CleanSpark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

3/16/2021 – CleanSpark is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

