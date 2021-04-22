Clever DeFi Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $100,720.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $8.28 or 0.00015171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00286145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.01043628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.74 or 0.00692108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.19 or 0.99842779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

