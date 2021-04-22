CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $6,711.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00022577 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,622,796 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

