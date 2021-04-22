Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 157,152 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,723. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.41 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

