Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,781,077.12 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

NET traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.43. 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,723. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.41 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $517,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.5% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

