CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,160.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

