CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

