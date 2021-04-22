CNX Resources (CNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

