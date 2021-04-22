Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

