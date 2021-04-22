Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,442.50 ($31.91).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, with a total value of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 963 shares of company stock worth $2,380,270.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,524.68 ($32.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,358.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,238.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,538 ($33.16).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

