Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $56,600.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 380,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

