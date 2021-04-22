Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$96.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

