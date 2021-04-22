Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCOI opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 160.37, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.37%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

