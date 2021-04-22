Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Trading Down 3.8%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $65.72. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 126,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNS. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.