Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

