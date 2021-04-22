CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $45.57 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00731802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00096307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.23 or 0.08646751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050818 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

