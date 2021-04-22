CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Tops $40.18 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $40.18 million and $3.03 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00678167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.12 or 0.07238784 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

