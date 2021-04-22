Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$1.07. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 13,626 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

