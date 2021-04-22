Colfax (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. On average, analysts expect Colfax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colfax stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -889.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

