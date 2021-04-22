Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Colfax worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 314,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after acquiring an additional 224,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

