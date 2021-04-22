Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

