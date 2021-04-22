Color Platform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.19 million and $8.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,928.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $874.63 or 0.01684297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.72 or 0.00552136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004799 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

