Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

