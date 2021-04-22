Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.28

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 9698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
