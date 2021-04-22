Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.28

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 9698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

