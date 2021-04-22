Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Columbia Property Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.23-1.30 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.