Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-4.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.75-4.05 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLM opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $112.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

