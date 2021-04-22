Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lowered by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. 283,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.61.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

