Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. Comerica has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

