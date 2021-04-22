Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIX opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

