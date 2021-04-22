Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

Several brokerages have commented on CYH. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $104,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

