Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.
Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
