Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

