Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.