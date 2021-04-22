Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.30

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 16436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

