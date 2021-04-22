Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

BVN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.