Comparing Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.86% 13.86% 1.60% Byline Bancorp 13.43% 5.46% 0.69%

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 2.25 $10.87 million $1.95 12.03 Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 2.61 $57.00 million $1.62 13.33

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.26%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates 23 branches and 26 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brand names. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

