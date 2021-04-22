Comparing First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) & Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial Northwest pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Renasant has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Financial Northwest and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 25.11%. Given First Financial Northwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Renasant.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.62% Renasant 12.63% 5.15% 0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Renasant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 2.08 $10.37 million $1.03 13.31 Renasant $695.83 million 3.26 $167.60 million $2.91 13.88

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Renasant beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 190 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina; 157 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 181 ATMs; and 32 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

