Comparing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Forum Merger III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. Forum Merger III has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.56%. Given Forum Merger III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Forum Merger III shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Forum Merger III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.20 $6.23 million $0.50 25.54 Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Forum Merger III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

