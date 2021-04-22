Comparing Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) & CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48% CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31%

52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 2.06 $13.35 million $0.51 14.75 CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.19 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western New England Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 22 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

