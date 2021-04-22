Comparing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. MFS Multimarket Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFS Multimarket Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 4 0 2.67 MFS Multimarket Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential downside of 18.73%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.83 $30.84 million $1.52 10.36 MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats MFS Multimarket Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries with an average duration of 5.1 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on factors such as underlying credit quality, collateral characteristics, and indenture provisions, and the issuer's management ability, capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations. It seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the Citigroup World Government Bond Non-Dollar Hedged Index, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, Lehman Brothers U.S. Credit Bond Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index, and Lehman Brothers U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond Index. MFS Multimarket Income Trust was formed on March 12, 1987 and is domiciled in the Unites States.

