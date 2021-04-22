Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.