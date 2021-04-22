Compound Trading Up 1.4% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $593.80 or 0.01115307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $795.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

