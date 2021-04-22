Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of CTG stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.