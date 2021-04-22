Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.94 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $775.85 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,467.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.61 or 0.04790981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00516008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $928.95 or 0.01737407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.00701941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.49 or 0.00562008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00067149 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00449366 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00253598 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 824,502,727 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

