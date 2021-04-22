ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

CNOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

