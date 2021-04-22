ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 3.50% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

COP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 271,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,798,941. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $69.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

