Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of CNSL opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

